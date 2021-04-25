HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 328.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

