HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.