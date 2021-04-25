HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.