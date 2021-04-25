Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

