Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 4.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average is $279.86. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

