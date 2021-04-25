Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

