HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.39

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 44601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

