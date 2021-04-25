Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HUBB opened at $191.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.15. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

