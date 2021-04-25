Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €550.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €485.40 ($571.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a 12 month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €451.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €498.33.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

