I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 6.1%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. 1,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 361,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.