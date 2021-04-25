IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

IBIBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

