IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

