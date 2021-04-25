IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.31 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $552.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.70 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.76 and a 200 day moving average of $526.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

