IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

