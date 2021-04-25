IFG Advisory LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.94 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

