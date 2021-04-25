IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

