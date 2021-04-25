IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

