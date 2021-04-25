IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.07% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

