IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised IGO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. IGO has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit