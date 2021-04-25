IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised IGO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. IGO has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

