Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.52. 977,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $229.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

