Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.23

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $229.23 and last traded at $228.89, with a volume of 10446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

