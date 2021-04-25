IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

