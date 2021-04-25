Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 275 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Chubb stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

