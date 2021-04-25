Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $44,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

Shares of PH stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.