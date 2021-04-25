Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

