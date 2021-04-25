Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,158 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,956,000 after acquiring an additional 212,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 345,855 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.