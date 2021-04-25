Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 280 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

