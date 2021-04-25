Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 382 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

