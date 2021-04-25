Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.55 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post sales of $46.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $48.30 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $41.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $186.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $186.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.60 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

