Independent Research Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

ETR RHM opened at €85.04 ($100.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -136.06. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €57.74 ($67.93) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is €87.07 and its 200 day moving average is €82.26.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

