Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $4.51 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29.

ISMAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

