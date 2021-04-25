Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.