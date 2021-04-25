Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 100 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

