Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 550 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.