Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

