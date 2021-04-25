Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Inovalon makes up 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.29% of Inovalon worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

