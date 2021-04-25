Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Inovalon makes up 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.29% of Inovalon worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit