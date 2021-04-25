Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 54,618,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554,114. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.