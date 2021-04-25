Insider Selling: Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Sells 5,250,000 Shares of Stock

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Shares of Joules Group stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Friday. Joules Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248.60 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £269.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.19.

Get Joules Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.