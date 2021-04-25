Insider Selling: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.
