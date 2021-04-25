Insider Selling: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

