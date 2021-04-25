Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $7,090,909.88 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 26th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $22,907,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $235.64 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $73,083,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Comments


