Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 33,358 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $687,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stitch Fix by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

