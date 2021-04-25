Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $785,587.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

