Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $449.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.80 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

