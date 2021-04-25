Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

IIIN opened at $34.93 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.