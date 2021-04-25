Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$164.19 and last traded at C$163.59, with a volume of 20803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$181.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$155.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.6699998 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

