Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$164.19 and last traded at C$163.59, with a volume of 20803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$181.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$155.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.6699998 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

