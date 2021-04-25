Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

