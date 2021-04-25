Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at about $5,293,000.

In related news, CEO Dimitri Elkin acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWLVU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

