Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.