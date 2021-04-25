Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$10.22 and a twelve month high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.