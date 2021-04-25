International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,406 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

FBCG stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

